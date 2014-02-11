The Great Audience Shift: People Are Watching Tons Of Video On Mobile, And Media Companies Are Trying To Cash In

There’s a mountain of money at stake as video and TV consumption shifts to smartphones and tablets.

Everyone’s trying to figure out how to extract dollars from all that viewing time that’s happening on smaller mobile screens: pay and broadcast TV industries, music labels, Hollywood studios, big tech companies, ad technology providers, and major advertisers.

Thanks to ultra-fast 4G networks and dazzling HD screens, mobile video has proven to be far more popular than anyone might have guessed. But pulling ad revenue, subscription dollars, and download fees from mobile consumers isn’t easy. Business models are still maturing.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we break down the extent to which the mobile video boom has changed what people watch, and how. Being able to track the shift to mobile video and predict the type of content that thrives on tablet and phone screens is the key to any long-term media or advertising strategy. The report also spotlights the most significant statistics that show just how many eyeballs are at stake on tablet and smartphone screens.

Here are some of our surprising findings:

YouTube : Some 40% of YouTube’s traffic now comes from mobile. Compare that to just 25% last year and a paltry 6% only two years ago.

: Some 40% of YouTube’s traffic now comes from mobile. Compare that to just 25% last year and a paltry 6% only two years ago. Audience boom : About 50 million people in the U.S. now watch video on their mobile phones. Fifteen per cent of all online video hours globally are viewed on tablets and smartphones.

: About 50 million people in the U.S. now watch video on their mobile phones. Fifteen per cent of all online video hours globally are viewed on tablets and smartphones. Machinima is one of the most-watched YouTube channels in the world. The channel, focused on video and computer gaming, has a global audience of 200 million people. HBO, by comparison has roughly 30 million subscribers.

is one of the most-watched YouTube channels in the world. The channel, focused on video and computer gaming, has a global audience of 200 million people. HBO, by comparison has roughly 30 million subscribers. Netflix : Netflix widely went with an iPad app first, not a smartphone app. Today, a reported 23% of all Netflix subscribers say they have watched on smartphones, and 15% have done so on iPads.

: Netflix widely went with an iPad app first, not a smartphone app. Today, a reported 23% of all Netflix subscribers say they have watched on smartphones, and 15% have done so on iPads. Bandwidth hogs : One-third of all home broadband Internet traffic in the U.S. is generated by Netflix videos. YouTube accounts for nearly one-fifth of all mobile data traffic.

: One-third of all home broadband Internet traffic in the U.S. is generated by Netflix videos. YouTube accounts for nearly one-fifth of all mobile data traffic. VEVO : The music video platform’s mobile and TV app audience exploded by 184% this year. Half of its views are from mobile.

: The music video platform’s mobile and TV app audience exploded by 184% this year. Half of its views are from mobile. Amazon: The company has about 16.7 million Prime subscribers that get unlimited video streaming on Kindle devices and via Amazon’s mobile apps.

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

