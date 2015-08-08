Mobile video advertising is growing three times as fast as spending on desktop video

Video is quickly becoming the dominant medium of the smartphone era.

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, BuzzFeed, and Snapchat videos are increasingly keeping audiences glued to their small screens, opening up new greenfield opportunities in advertising.

In this all-new in-depth research from BI Intelligence, we find that US digital-video advertising revenue from PC- and mobile-based video ads will top nearly $US5 billion this year, and grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Total revenue will reach $US13.3 billion by year-end 2020, according to BI Intelligence estimates based on historical data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).



Access The Full Report And Data Sets By Signing Up For A Trial Membership »

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The report is full of charts, data, and case studies that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

To access the full report from BI Intelligence, sign up for a 14-day trial here. Members also gain access to new in-depth reports, hundreds of charts and datasets, as well as daily newsletters on the digital industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.