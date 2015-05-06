Video advertising on smartphones and tablets is growing three times faster than video ads on computers

Mobile will by far be the biggest driver of digital-video ad spend over the next few years.
Mobile video ad revenue will grow more than 3x faster than desktop through 2020.
Why is digital video growing so quickly? Consider:
- Conventional display advertising is shifting to video.
- Media time is migrating to mobile
- Video is a familiar and effective format for brand advertising
In all-new in-depth research from BI Intelligence, we dig into the rise of digital video and find that overall US digital-video advertising revenue will top nearly $US5 billion this year, and grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Total revenue will reach $US13.3 billion by year-end 2020, according to BI Intelligence estimates based on historical data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).
Here are some of the other key takeaways from the report:
- Video is quickly replacing static display advertising on desktop. Video will account for 41% of total desktop display-related spending in 2020, up from a 26% share this year.
- Video ads perform better than standard display ad units. In-stream video ads, including ads that play at the start, during, and after video content, yielded click-through rates (CTRs) that were 18x higher than HTML5 banner ad units in February 2015, according to Google’s Rich Media Gallery.
- Video’s premium status within digital is reflected in the format’s high prices.Video ads tend to cost significantly more (e.g., 2x or 3x) than non-video ad units on premium publishers like Vice and Instagram.
- Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have all introduced new digital-video ad products. Social video offers several major advantages from an advertiser perspective, including huge built-in mobile audiences, advanced targeting, and native-style ad units.
- But despite their high prices and strong results, video ads create a special set of challenges around viewability.
The report is full of charts, data, and case studies that can easily be downloaded and put to use.
In full, the report:
- Forecasts programmatic and digital video spending on desktop and mobile through 2020.
- Analyses recent video-ad price and performance trends.
- Outlines new video-ad products from social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Explores the unique hurdles that video-ads face for viewability.
