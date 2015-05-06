Video advertising on smartphones and tablets is growing three times faster than video ads on computers

Mobile will by far be the biggest driver of digital-video ad spend over the next few years.

Mobile video ad revenue will grow more than 3x faster than desktop through 2020.

Why is digital video growing so quickly? Consider:

Conventional display advertising is shifting to video.

Media time is migrating to mobile

Video is a familiar and effective format for brand advertising

In all-new in-depth research from BI Intelligence, we dig into the rise of digital video and find that overall US digital-video advertising revenue will top nearly $US5 billion this year, and grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Total revenue will reach $US13.3 billion by year-end 2020, according to BI Intelligence estimates based on historical data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).



Here are some of the other key takeaways from the report:

