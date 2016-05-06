Most people aren't willing to pay even $1 a year to avoid mobile ads

More bad news for publishers in the ad-blocking war: most mobile users wouldn’t pay even $1 a year for an ad-free experience in mobile apps.

That’s the conclusion from Tune, a company that measures and analyses user behaviour in mobile apps. The company surveyed nearly 4,000 smartphone users in January 2016, and asked how much they’d pay to block ads. Only about 30% would pay anything, and most of those would pay less than $1 a week. The numbers didn’t change much even when Tune asked people who had previously installed ad blocking software.

As Tune writes in its report, that amounts to “just 9% of the total revenue that mobile publishers actually bring in from advertising.” So it looks like mobile ads are here to stay, ad-blockers be darned.

