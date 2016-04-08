Mobile users spend about 30 minutes a day on Facebook. Nobody else is even close

When it comes to mobile social network usage, there’s Facebook, then there’s everybody else.

That’s the conclusion from this Statista chart, based on data from Morgan Stanley and ComScore. The two numbers considered were the number of monthly average mobile users for each social network in the U.S., and the total mobile minutes spent on each network every day in the U.S.. Based on those two numbers, it lhe average mobile Facebook user spends about 30 minutes each day interacting on the social network. Snapchat is a distant second, with 8.5 minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.