Everything You Wanted To Know About How mums Use Their Smartphones

mums: They’re Just Like Us (Flurry)

Like their husbands, daughters, and sons, American mums spend most of their time on mobile apps playing games. Across devices and platform, games account for at least 30% of their time spent on mobile. Social networking and games combined account for at least half their time-spend. Beyond games, mums tend to overindex on education and health and fitness apps. Interestingly, mums tend to gravitate towards iOS more than other Americans. The probable reason is that mums are more likely to own tablets than their non-maternal counterparts. Read >

Yahoo Buys Qwiki For About $50 Million (AllThingsD)

Marissa Mayer continues her shopping spree with yet another mobile acquisition: Qwiki makes an iPhone app that lets users turn photos, music and videos into short movies. Read >

Apple Continues Its iWatch Trademark Tour (9to5Mac)

After filing in Japan and Russia, it also filed for trademarks in Mexico, Taiwan, Turkey, and Colombia. Read >

BlackBerry PlayBook Will Not Be Upgraded To BlackBerry 10 (The Verge)

BlackBerry is essentially giving up on its tablet. This could be another sign that BlackBerry is taking its eyes off the mobile platform and manufacturing space, and shifting its attention to high-margin device management services. Read >

Windows 8 Now Has 100,000 Apps (The Verge)

It only took 8 months to reach the milestone, compared to about 18 months for the Windows Phone store. Read >

Is Bing Microsoft’s New Platform Play? (The Verge)

Don’t look now, but Bing has deep integration with both Windows 8.1 and iOS 7. On another note, Twitter also quietly rolled out Bing’s translation services recently. Read >

