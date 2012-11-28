Mobile Traffic To E-commerce Sites Doubled In The Past Year

Smartphones and tablets continue to drive an increasing share of e-commerce traffic.



According to Monetate, mobile accounted for 18 per cent of e-commerce traffic in the third quarter, up from 8 per cent a year prior.

Smartphones drove a larger share of traffic than tablets, which reflects their increased penetration and perhaps the popularity of “showrooming,” when consumers use their smartphone in-store to compare prices.

Retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar, have to heed consumers’ changing shopping habits. According to IBM, mobile accounted for 16 per cent of Black Friday online sales this year, up from 9.8 per cent a year ago.

(For more information on mobile commerce, and how brands can win, read our special report.)

