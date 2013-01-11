BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Traffic Has Quadrupled In Last Two Years

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





Mobile Traffic Quadrupled In Last Two Years (Walker Sands Communications)

Walker Sands, a public relations and digital marketing agency, released a study that found 23 per cent of total website visits in December 2012 were derived from mobile devices, an 84 per cent increase over December 2011, and a 283 per cent increase over January 2011.

The study also examined Web traffic by operating system and device, finding Apple iOS holds a majority of mobile traffic at 52 per cent, with Android OS at 43 per cent of traffic. An increase in iPhone and iPad traffic contributes to a significant 5 per cent gain in mobile traffic share, stretching the Apple iOS lead over Android OS to nine per cent. Apple iOS devices led Android OS in mobile traffic by one per cent at the end of 2011.

The study also found that although actual traffic from Apple’s iPad grew 140 per cent from the end of 2011 to the end of 2012, its market share of mobile traffic increased a mere 1 per cent despite excitement over the arrival of the iPad Mini and growing tablet ownership.

A Low Priced iPhone Awaits (WSJ)

Apple is working on a lower-end iPhone, according to people briefed on the matter, a big shift in corporate strategy as its supremacy in smartphones has slipped to Samsung and other Android hardware makers. The cheaper phone could resemble the standard iPhone, with a different, less-expensive body. One possibility under consideration is lowering the cost of the device by using a different shell made of polycarbonate plastic while many other parts could remain the same or be recycled from older iPhone models. Apple now faces greater pressure to make the iPhone more affordable. An onslaught of lower cost rivals powered by the Android operating system is eroding Apple’s market share. Henry Blodget at Business Insider thinks it’s a great idea for Apple, despite the impact to profit margin.

Verizon Activated Record Number Of Smartphones In Q4 (Mashable)

Verizon expects to have activated nearly 10 million smartphones in the fourth quarter, making this its strongest quarter yet for smartphone sales. The company revealed in an SEC filing that it expects smartphone activations to total 9.8 million for the quarter thanks in part to a “higher mix of Apple smartphones.” The announcement comes one day after AT&T said it sold a record 10 million smartphones in the quarter. It’s likely that sales for both carriers were helped by the launch of the iPhone 5, which was released in September. More details will likely come out when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports later this month. Verizon is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on January 22 and AT&T is scheduled to report its earnings on January 24.

Are Tablets Really A Threat To Laptops? (PC World)

This is it: 2013 is the year that tablets surpass notebooks in sales and assume their rightful place atop the mobile computing gadget throne. NPD DisplaySearch released new data this week projecting that more tablets will ship in 2013 than notebook PCs. “Tablet PC shipments are expected to reach more than 240 million units worldwide in 2013, easily exceeding the 207 million notebook PCs that are projected to ship,” said a DisplaySearch blog post.

But that’s not the whole picture. It’s more accurate to say that cheap tablets will beat netbooks. That is really the crux of the data. Overall, the data lumps cheap, economy netbooks in with real notebooks that provide the power of a full desktop PC on the go. It also mashes together bargain basement tablets with larger, more capable tablets that cost more. Global consumers may prefer portable inexpensive tablets as a more versatile alternative to a no-frills laptop. But there are still plenty of things that can be done better on a PC.

What Mobile Will Do To Your Sales In 2013 (Tim Peter)

Retail sales currently run around $1 trillion in the U.S. each quarter (adjusted for seasonality). E-commerce accounts for roughly 5-6 per cent of that total (with some strong variation by category) and grows about 12-15 per cent each year. Of that total, maybe 40 per cent of all retail purchases were researched and influenced online prior to the purchase. The social, local, mobile Web creates transparency. Even more importantly, it lets them know exactly at the moment when they’re ready to buy. Do a good job of exposing your value through a compelling brand story and watch your sales skyrocket.

Facebook’s Mobile Ads Are Gambling With User Patience (TNW)

It’s no secret that monetizing mobile usage is crucial to Facebook’s future. It seems that the company is already doing well in this regard, despite only having started to seriously dive into mobile advertising last year. However, whenever I open up my Facebook app at the moment, I’m reminded that the company still has a long way to go. I’m bombarded with useless ads that take up the whole screen. In Facebook’s defence, this isn’t strictly its fault. Advertisers can use the tools it provides to specify the ages, genders, locations, likes and interests of the people they target. The problem comes when advertisers use those tools badly and ads are targeted poorly. The company needs to make sure that those ads are serving its advertisers and users, alike, effectively. Tacky gambling ads just don’t make Facebook feel like a place I want to spend time in.

Preparing For The Global, Mobile Web (Internet Evolution)

Where will growth come from in 2013? The new spike in Internet traffic will come from global, mobile sources, not the U.S. This makes sense. The emerging world is just getting access to the Internet. Meanwhile, mobile devices do not require the costly cable lines and infrastructure of the more traditional services. According to KPCB research, global mobile traffic was 4 per cent of Internet traffic in December 2010, and reached 10 per cent in May 2012. That’s about a half a percentage point a month. Mature Web properties that want to improve profits can only do it one way: by catching the wave of that international growth. That means that our money-making processes, ads and checkout need to run in a mobile environment and need international support. I think it’s time to test your website for internationalization.

mums’ Mobile Shopping Skyrocketed in 2012 (Mashable)

Although mums may regulate mobile phone use for their kids, they definitely love spending one-on-one time with their own smartphones. An infographic from pregnancy app BabyBump shows that 93 per cent of mums spent more time shopping on their mobile phone in 2012 than in 2011, while 34 per cent did more than half their shopping from their mobile device last year. When it comes to what they bought, mums relied heavily on input and recommendations from other mums (58 per cent).

