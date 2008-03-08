Mobile Streamer Kyte Nets $6.1M

San Francisco video startup Kyte convinced Disney’s Steamboat Ventures and Swedish mobile operator TeliaSonera to kick another $6.1 million into their coffers. The new funders join Telefonica, Nokia, DoCoMo and Draper Fisher Jurvetson in a $21.1M Series B round.



What’s Kyte’s angle? Live streaming from mobile phones. And they’ve got some label deals for mobile video from musicians like 50 Cent. The phonecasting part is a unique angle among live streamers, but as we’ve noted before, this is a very crowded business, and now YouTube’s getting into the mix.

