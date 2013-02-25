Mobile Startups: Tell Us Why You Should Win A Free Ticket To IGNITION Mobile

Business Insider’s IGNITION Mobile conference on March 21 in San Francisco will be jam-packed with industry leaders, movers, and shakers.



If you’re a mobile startup, you need to be there.

We’re offering five free tickets to the most enterprising, interesting mobile startups. Are you a mobile disruptor? A commerce genius? A mobile-local-social mashup?

If your mobile startup is less than two years old and has raised less than $2 million in funding, you are eligible to apply. Send us a note at [email protected] with subject line “MOBILE STARTUP STANDOUT” and in 100 words or less, tell us what makes your mobile startup a standout in the crowd.

Besides the savings (full-priced tickets are $999), you’ll have the opportunity to meet and learn from:

Top brands: American Express Ventures, Bloomberg, Cisco, Disney, Facebook, GE, LinkedIn, NBC, Samsung, Walmart, Weather Channel.

Top entrepreneurs: Box, Cheezeburger Network, Instacart, Mango Health, One Kings Lane, Prismatic, Quora, RetailMeNot, Skift, Stripe, StumbleUpon, SurveyMonkey, Zillow.

Top investors: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, SoftTech VC, 500 Startups.

And there will be plenty of action offstage as well: We expect 400+ mobile, content, and advertising executives; startups, VCs, and press to attend IGNITION Mobile.

Send us your story today and maybe you’ll win one of those gold tickets for March 21 at the Mission Bay Conference centre in San Francisco. Runners-up will receive a discount code for the event.

Email us at [email protected] today.

