Mobile Social Network Path Now Has 10 Million Users

When Path relaunched in November 2011, it immediately reached 1 million users. It reached five million a little more slowly. Today it has crossed the 10 million user mark.



Path was founded by angel investor Dave Morin, who is also a former Apple and Facebook employee. Last year Path raised a round of financing that valued the mobile social network at $250 million.

Last week, WSJ’s Matt Lynley reported that Path was growing by 1 million users per week. Its growth has picked up particularly in Spanish-speaking markets, where families are using Path to stay in touch.

Morin just tweeted the new milestone. Here’s the tweet with the exact user count, below:

