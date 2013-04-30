Mobile Social Network Path Now Has 10 Million Users

When Path relaunched in November 2011, it immediately reached 1 million users. It reached five million a little more slowly. Today it has crossed the 10 million user mark.
Path was founded by angel investor Dave Morin, who is also a former Apple and Facebook employee. Last year Path raised a round of financing that valued the mobile social network at $250 million.
Last week, WSJ’s Matt Lynley reported that Path was growing by 1 million users per week. Its growth has picked up particularly in Spanish-speaking markets, where families are using Path to stay in touch.
Morin just tweeted the new milestone. Here’s the tweet with the exact user count, below:
10 Million! (at @path) [pic] — path.com/p/2jXRX3
— Dave Morin (@davemorin) April 29, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.