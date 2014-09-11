Mobile Advertising Is Outstripping Growth In TV, Radio, And All Digital Ad Mediums, Many Times Over

Mark Hoelzel
Forecast 1advertisingrevenuegrowthbyformat 2BII

Increased spending on mobile, social media, and digital video will propel U.S. digital advertising revenue to nearly $US50 billion this year, with this number reaching $US82.7 billion in 2018, according to an updated BI Intelligence forecast.

The huge growth in mobile and social spending are the result of advertisers chasing eyeballs, as audiences migrate their media consumption to mobile devices and apps, with social apps as a leading time-spend bucket.

