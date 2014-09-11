Mobile Advertising Is Outstripping Growth In TV, Radio, And All Digital Ad Mediums, Many Times Over

Increased spending on mobile, social media, and digital video will propel U.S. digital advertising revenue to nearly $US50 billion this year, with this number reaching $US82.7 billion in 2018, according to an updated BI Intelligence forecast.

The mobile ad market will grow the fastest : Mobile advertising revenue, which includes mobile search ads, mobile web and in-app display ads, as well as video ads on mobile, will top $US32.6 billion in 2018, and reach a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.7%. Note: our mobile category excludes social media ads seen on mobile devices.

: Mobile advertising revenue, which includes mobile search ads, mobile web and in-app display ads, as well as video ads on mobile, will top $US32.6 billion in 2018, and reach a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.7%. Note: our mobile category excludes social media ads seen on mobile devices. Social media ads on desktop and mobile will also grow faster than other digital ad formats and traditional mediums.

The huge growth in mobile and social spending are the result of advertisers chasing eyeballs, as audiences migrate their media consumption to mobile devices and apps, with social apps as a leading time-spend bucket.

