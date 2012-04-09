Here's What It's Like To Butcher Farm Animals In A Mobile Slaughter Unit

Photo: nmpan via YouTube
Many small farms are in secluded areas, and it can be difficult to transport livestock to slaughter houses for packaging and selling.In 2002, a small group of farmers decided to build the first mobile slaughter unit to arrive at farms all over the country with everything they needs to slaughter, split, and clean a carcass.
From beginning to end, here’s what it’s like to slaughter meat in a mobile unit.
This unit is equipped with everything needed, including a diesel generator, water storage, hot water heater and refrigeration
An inspector from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service examines every animal before and after slaughter to check for diseases
All animals are then placed on concrete, clean and dry dirt or clean grass for the initial bleed out
If they are larger animals, they are sometimes stunned in a trailer, then placed on concrete for the bleed-out
Once the bleed-out is complete, the animal is pulled into the trailer with a winch and cleaned with water
The internal organs and intestines are removed from the trailer and the inspector examines them for signs of pathogens before denaturing with dye
Every state is different, but in Washington — where this slaughter is taking place — the intestines are composted on the farm and eventually applied to the land. If not, it will be properly disposed
The carcasses are sliced in half, washed down and sprayed with organic acid solution to remove any last trace of pathogens
Finally, the clean, split carcasses are placed in the hanging cooler. They must be below 40 degrees F within 24 hours
The mobile units will then deliver carcasses to USDA or other government-approved cut and wrap facilities where they will be hung for drying, processed and prepared for retail sale
