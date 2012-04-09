Here's What It's Like To Butcher Farm Animals In A Mobile Slaughter Unit

Vivian Giang
Mobile Slaughter Unit

Photo: nmpan via YouTube

Many small farms are in secluded areas, and it can be difficult to transport livestock to slaughter houses for packaging and selling.In 2002, a small group of farmers decided to build the first mobile slaughter unit to arrive at farms all over the country with everything they needs to slaughter, split, and clean a carcass.

From beginning to end, here’s what it’s like to slaughter meat in a mobile unit. 

This unit is equipped with everything needed, including a diesel generator, water storage, hot water heater and refrigeration

The cooler in the back of this trailer can hold up to 6,000 pounds of carcasses

An inspector from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service examines every animal before and after slaughter to check for diseases

All animals are then placed on concrete, clean and dry dirt or clean grass for the initial bleed out

If they are larger animals, they are sometimes stunned in a trailer, then placed on concrete for the bleed-out

Once the bleed-out is complete, the animal is pulled into the trailer with a winch and cleaned with water

The head and feet are removed before the skinning process begins

The internal organs and intestines are removed from the trailer and the inspector examines them for signs of pathogens before denaturing with dye

Every state is different, but in Washington — where this slaughter is taking place — the intestines are composted on the farm and eventually applied to the land. If not, it will be properly disposed

The carcasses are sliced in half, washed down and sprayed with organic acid solution to remove any last trace of pathogens

Finally, the clean, split carcasses are placed in the hanging cooler. They must be below 40 degrees F within 24 hours

The entire trailer is sterilized from top to bottom before and after the slaughter process

The mobile units will then deliver carcasses to USDA or other government-approved cut and wrap facilities where they will be hung for drying, processed and prepared for retail sale

For the stuff we didn't want to show you:

Part 1: The Set-Up -- the Mobile Unit and the Farm Site

Part 2: Stunning, Bleeding, and Moving the Carcass into the Unit

Part 3: From Carcass to Cooler to Cut and Wrap

Want to know who else is hiring right now?

Click here for the 30 fastest growing jobs in America>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.