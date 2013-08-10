How Big Retailers Are Beating Back The Mobile Showrooming Threat

The practice of “showrooming,” or viewing an item in a retail store and then buying it online, has brought the e-commerce threat directly to bricks-

and-mortar retailers.

Mobile raises the showrooming threat to a new level since price comparisons are available to shoppers immediately, as they make decisions and browse e-commerce websites in stores.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we analyse mobile showrooming’s influence, examine the various different types of consumer behaviour that make up showrooming, look at what the big retailers are doing to combat showrooming and the progress they’ve made, and identify the five broad strategies that will help brick-and-mor ter retailers win business from showroomers.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s a brief overview of the impact of showrooming:

So, what are the best strategies to counter the massive mobile showrooming threat? Access our full report to find out.



In full, BI Intelligence’s report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on Mobile Showrooming and Mobile Commerce, sign up for a free trial subscription here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.