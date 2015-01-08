Mobile Shopping Grew Like Crazy Last Year

Mobile app usage increased across the board last year, but it was led by growth in one particular category: Shopping.

Based on data from mobile analytics firm Flurry charted for us by BI Intelligence, shopping apps had the highest growth last year — a 174% jump year-over-year — followed by productivity apps. This is likely because mobile devices like phones and tablets are becoming more secure: Apple, for instance, now has its Touch ID fingerprint scanner in its latest line of iPhones and iPads, which allows the devices to identify shoppers just by having them place their finger on the home button. And yet, it was Android shopping apps that grew the most: a whopping 220% leap in usage from the previous year.

