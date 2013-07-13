Mobile Accounts For A Quarter Of Search Traffic

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

More Than One-Quarter Of Organic Search Visits Came From Mobile Devices (MarketingCharts)

According to a study from RKG, mobile accounted for 26% of search engine traffic in the second quarter, up from 15% a year ago. iOS, both iPhones and iPads, accounted for 69% of the mobile traffic. Read >

Is The Car The Next Frontier For The Mobile Revolution? (BI Intelligence)

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we examine the technical underpinnings and leading initiatives for bringing mobile into the car, analyse the three main ways to bring mobile products and services into cars, explore whether app usage in the car will be centered on the phone or in computing systems and connectivity embedded into the car, look at whether car companies will bring the war between Android and iOS into the car or if they will build their own Web-ready platforms, and detail what apps and services might stand to gain the most from in-car usage. Read > Proximity Mobile Payments To Top $1 Billion In U.S. This Year (eMarketer)

eMarketer defines it as “transactions for goods or services made by scanning, tapping, swiping or checking in with a mobile phone at the point of sale.” It expects them to rise to $58 billion by 2017. Read >

Only 20 per cent Of Tablets Are Sold With Wireless Chipsets (AllThingsD)

Additionally, Moffett Research found that only half of those end up connected to a wireless network, like 3G. It estimates that another half eventually disconnects, meaning that only 5% of tablets are hooked up to 3G or a similar network. The report further underscores that most tablet use really isn’t mobile in the sense that smartphones are mobile, on-the-go devices. Read >

Samsung Surpasses Apple In Smartphone Web Usage (CNET)

Samsung phones just barely clipped past the iPhone in June, 25.5% to 25.1%, according to a study from Statcounter. Read >

Diminished Expectation For Apple’s Second Quarter (Fortune)

Analysts have been cutting their forecasts for Apple’s iPhone and iPad sales ahead of its earning call on July 24. Read >

Deutsche Telekom Announces European Launch Of Firefox OS (Mozilla Blog)

Mozilla is relying on a strategy of selling ultra low-cost Web-centric devices to grab market share. The devices will go on sale soon, starting in Poland.

Microsoft Is Slashing Surface RT Tablet Prices (The Verge)

All models are being cut $150, with the cheapest now costing $349. Read >

Pebble Passes 275,000 Pre-Orders (The Next Web)

The app has also been downloaded 1 million times. There is early adopter demand for wearable tech, but it may be too early to conclude if there is broader appeal. Read >

