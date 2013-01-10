BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Search Is Google's To Lose

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





Google, Mobile Search And The Paradox Of Competition (Search Engine Land)

How much does Google figure into the “future of search,” which will largely be determined by mobile and non-traditional devices? On the one hand Google is one of the biggest brands in the world, with almost unlimited resources to develop technology or buy companies it sees as threats. On the other hand its traditional search model and content presentation are not well suited to a range of new search and discovery scenarios that are emerging. No one wants to see a traditional Google results page on a car-dashboard screen, for example. If Google has its way it will still be central to the way consumers retrieve information for decades to come, on all manner of devices and in all manner of contexts: PC, TV, mobile, tablet, in-car, wearable, kiosks and so on. Google is quickly trying to counter threats to its business in several ways even as it experiments with new technologies and search scenarios. Now mobile devices, “ambient awareness,” big data and natural language processing (all of which Google is into) are starting to shake up the market and offer the possibility that search of the future looks almost nothing like the PC search of the past.

A Search Engine Made For Mobile Devices (The New York Times)

Few tech start-ups dare to take on Google in Web search. But mobile devices are a different story. Izik is a new search engine for tablets, made by Blekko. The company is the rare search start-up that did dare to take on Google on computers, and is now turning to mobile devices. Google’s look was designed for computers using dial-up Internet, said Richard Skrenta, Blekko’s chief executive, but tablets are different. His theory is that people search differently on mobile devices than on computers, because they are more likely to be relaxed and in the mood to flip through many search results. Nonetheless, Google has a 96 per cent market share worldwide in mobile search, though analysts say the competitive landscape on mobile devices is changing so rapidly that Google’s dominance is not certain. Izik borrows a page from apps like Flipboard, Zite and Rockmelt by filling the screen with images, so a search results page looks more like a magazine than a list of links. The result is that people swipe through many more search results, while on computers they rarely make it past the first page.

Different Methods For Building Mobile-optimised Websites (Six Revisions)

I found this article to be super helpful. We all read about responsive design this and HTML5 that. Here are examples of which method was used and what the outcome looked like, not to mention the advantages and disadvantages of each method:

Responsive Web Design (RWD): Typically uses CSS3 media queries to adjust the layout of a web page based on the size of the user’s viewing area. You use the same HTML to display a different web page layout for desktops, tablets, mobile devices, TVs, etc. Example: Starbucks.

Photo: Six Revisions

Dedicated Mobile Site: Some websites optimise the experience of mobile device users by creating a separate mobile site. Example: Amazon.

Photo: Six Revisions

RESS – Different HTML and CSS from the Same URL: This method of creating a mobile-ready website uses server-side programming to render custom CSS and HTML for different devices. Mobile users would get one set of code, while desktop users would get a different set of code. Example: CNN.

Photo: Six Revisions

What method are you using for building mobile-optimised sites?

Nearly Half Of Smartphone Owners Research Products Via The Mobile Web (Internet Retailer)

40-five per cent of smartphone owners turn to their trusty pocket companions to research goods, a new poll from Harris Interactive finds. However, a smaller number, 23 per cent, use their mobile devices to make a purchase. The Harris Poll, which surveyed 991 smartphone and computer users online in November, finds more consumers turn to their PCs to research goods and services (81 per cent) and make purchases (78 per cent). There are no surprises when it comes to what smartphone owners use their devices for the most. Messaging ranks first with 87 per cent of smartphone owners using their mobile devices to send text or instant messages, the survey says. Mapping / navigation (73 per cent) comes in second as the most common smartphone activity. Meanwhile, 56 per cent of respondents use their desktop computers for those purposes.

What Does Samsung’s Guidance Say About Apple’s Quarter? (Forbes)

Samsung offered impressive guidance earlier this week, reporting that it had probably earned a profit of $8.3 billion in the last quarter. Contributing to Samsung’s success was demand for the company’s mobile displays, which appear in a variety of smartphones not made by Samsung. In fact, one of Samsung’s largest customers for its displays is none other than Apple itself. This raises an interesting question for Apple investors: Does Samsung’s record guidance suggest weakness for the iPhone, as consumers opt for Samsung’s Galaxy devices instead? Or is strong display demand indicative of equally strong iPhone demand? Apple is set to report earnings January 23, on which day investors will get plenty of data on iPhone sales. Until then, it remains a speculative subject.

Top Ways Content Companies Can Use HTML5 (Mozilla)

Working on thoughts on how content companies can use HTML5 in unique and innovative ways. Here are the top so far:

Target at Scale: Content companies can take their current content and continually repackage and present it to different audience segments.

Open the Archive: Archival content can be curated and presented chronologically, thematically, or centered around key individuals.

Enhanced advertising: Highly targeted apps with innovative content, which are easy to create and distribute, are great ways to continually offer something new to advertisers.

Experiment: Got an idea for a new media product? Not sure what the audience reaction will be? Test the idea on consumers without a lot of development and distribution overhead.

Grant greater audience control: HTML5 allows the end user to better customise their experience.

What do you think?

How To Make Content Marketing Work In A Mobile World (Brightcove)

Content marketing is a top priority for marketers seeking to drive awareness, generate leads, and convert sales. Learn more about how you can break through the noise:

Photo: Brightcove

BONUS: 10 Amazing Facts About Smartphones (Joel Cheesman)

Here’s a fun video on 10 facts that you probably didn’t know about smartphones and mobile. Check it out on YouTube.

