Mobile Sales Went Through The Roof On Thanksgiving, Up 173% From Last Year

Mobile payment volume around the world on Thanksgiving increased by 173% compared to last year, according to new data from eBay’s PayPal division.



GSI, like PayPal a unit of eBay that helps large retailers sell online, saw a 170% increase in mobile sales compared to 2011. eBay’s core marketplace saw a 133% increase in mobile volume compared to Thanksgiving 2011.

Mobile customers did the most shopping between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. PST, according to PayPal. Shoppers in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and New York made the most mobile purchases through PayPal.

Photo: eBay

