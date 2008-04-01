Mobile Roundup: Sony Pictures, NBC U, News Corp and AOL

CTIA’s omnibus wireless trade show starts Tuesday. Need a reminder? Check out all the mobile video deals either announced or strategically leaked today:



Sony Pictures Television is launching mobile movie channel PIX for subscribers of AT&T Mobile TV (T) with films from Columbia Pictures, Tri-Star, ScreenGems and Sony Pictures Classics in May.

NBC Universal announced deals with Verizon Wireless (VZ), AT&T and Research In Motion (RIM) to carry 60 ad-supported mobile Web sites, including NBC, USA Network, Bravo, Universal Pictures, etc.

News Corp. (NWS) announced the launch of the Fox Entertainment Mobile Network, a portal of TV content from Fox, FX, SPEED and National Geographic, on AT&T and Sprint’s (S) Wireless Web.

Mywaves is set to announce tomorrow that its ad-supported mobile video service will include content from MTV, VH1 and Atom Entertainment (VIA)

Bonus gaming deal: AOL (TWX) is launching a free, ad-supported mobile gaming network, powered by Cellufun with advertising from its mobile ad network, Third Screen Media.

