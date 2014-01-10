Retailers Are Driving Huge Increases In Mobile Shopping And Buying -- This Is How

Mobile commerce is exploding. On Black Friday this past year, sales on mobile devices accounted for more than 20% of U.S. e-commerce spending. Traffic from mobile was even bigger, accounting for almost 40% of total online shopping visits that day.

The biggest reason for this huge uptick in mobile commerce is the sheer number of people now equipped with smartphones and tablets. But there are some important ways retailers are also driving and harnessing the mobile commerce boom.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine the main reasons why mobile commerce is exploding, and analyse the new mobile merchandising trends contributing to this growth.

Here are some of the key trends underlying the mobile commerce boom:

