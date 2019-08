Kokomo Ailand is part massive yacht and part private island. Tour the incredible semi-submersed vessel with its four star amenities.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Original reporting by Dennis Green. Video courtesy of Migaloo Private Submersible Yachts.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.