Sir, the mobile private island is ready to launch

Migaloo Submaries Part yacht, part private island, Kokomo Ailand is a new model for luxury on the high seas.

Yacht design has gotten pretty extravagant in recent years, but nothing compares to Kokomo Ailand.

More mobile island than yacht, Kokomo is a floating, semi-submersed vessel with a level of luxury that rivals a four-star resort. According to renderings, the “private floating habitat” features multiple decks and amenities, a sky-high penthouse suite, and even a beach club.

The company behind it, Migaloo Private Submarines, hasn’t received any orders yet, but it claims Kokomo can be built to specification — immediately — with existing technology. According to a spokesperson, “the price depends strongly on the clients wishes.”

Keep scrolling to see the renderings for this insane new billionaire toy.

Part massive yacht, part private island Kokomo Aisland has all the trappings of a luxury resort. Migaloo Submaries The owner's penthouse sits 260 feet above sea level with two elevators, a glass-bottomed Jacuzzi, a private beach club, and ocean views. Migaloo Submaries Eight engines allow the mammoth platform to chug along at speeds up to eight knots, or about 9 miles per hour. Migaloo Submaries One of the most exotic features is the jungle deck. Migaloo Submaries It includes palm trees, vertical gardens, and even waterfalls. Migaloo Submaries There's also a spa deck with a gym, massage parlor, and beauty salons. Migaloo Submaries The garden deck is reserved for outdoor dining and lounging. Migaloo Submaries The real draw is the beach deck, replete with multiple pools, barbecue areas, underwater dining, a shark-feeding station, and an outdoor cinema. Migaloo Submaries Designed with infinity pools and and private balconies, the VIP and guest deck is under the beach deck. Migaloo Submaries A helipad allows easy entry and exit to the island. Migaloo Submaries

