Sir, the mobile private island is ready to launch

Yacht design has gotten pretty extravagant in recent years, but nothing compares to Kokomo Ailand.
More mobile island than yacht, Kokomo is a floating, semi-submersed vessel with a level of luxury that rivals a four-star resort. According to renderings, the “private floating habitat” features multiple decks and amenities, a sky-high penthouse suite, and even a beach club.
The company behind it, Migaloo Private Submarines, hasn’t received any orders yet, but it claims Kokomo can be built to specification — immediately — with existing technology. According to a spokesperson, “the price depends strongly on the clients wishes.”
Keep scrolling to see the renderings for this insane new billionaire toy.
The owner's penthouse sits 260 feet above sea level with two elevators, a glass-bottomed Jacuzzi, a private beach club, and ocean views.
Eight engines allow the mammoth platform to chug along at speeds up to eight knots, or about 9 miles per hour.
The real draw is the beach deck, replete with multiple pools, barbecue areas, underwater dining, a shark-feeding station, and an outdoor cinema.
Designed with infinity pools and and private balconies, the VIP and guest deck is under the beach deck.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.