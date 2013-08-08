Life After Instagram: Opportunities In The Mobile Photo-Sharing Ecosystem

The digital camera feature has been a major driver of mobile phone sales for a decade

. But Instagram’s sale to Facebook last year was a watershed moment for the mobile photo-sharing industry.

Among other things, it showed that a mobile-first photo sharing service could be worth $US1 billion dollars, and that the app store economy could grow a photo-focused social network at speeds so alarming that an incumbent — in this case, Facebook — would be prompted to neutralize the threat by acquiring it.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a fresh look at the mobile photo-sharing industry and analyse data to see how Instagram has fared since they were acquired, study a few rising competitors including Snapchat, look at how mobile start-ups and established Web-centric businesses are monetizing camera and photo-sharing apps, and examine opportunities for brands to use their engaging networks.

Here’s a brief overview of the mobile photo-sharing ecosystem:

