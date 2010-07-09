Flush With Cash, Mobile Payments Startup Zong Hires Two More PayPal Vets

Zong, a leading mobile payments startup, announced four new hires today, including two former PayPal execs.



Zong recently raised a $15 million series A from Matrix Partners, and is growing rapidly. The startup now has a deep PayPal contingent: Matrix general partner Dana Stalder, the former SVP for operations of PayPal, joined the board after the funding round. That’s a great sign for any startup, and especially for one in payments.

The new hires:

Elena Krasnoperova as VP, Analytics and Fraud Management – Previously from eBay and PayPal

·

Stephane Kasriel as VP, Sales and Business Development – Previously from PayPal

·

Sandy Taylor as VP, Finance – Previously from Microsoft

·

Tim Armandpour as VP, Engineering – Previously from SendMe

