Flush With Cash, Mobile Payments Startup Zong Hires Two More PayPal Vets

Zong, a leading mobile payments startup, announced four new hires today, including two former PayPal execs.
Zong recently raised a $15 million series A from Matrix Partners, and is growing rapidly. The startup now has a deep PayPal contingent: Matrix general partner Dana Stalder, the former SVP for operations of PayPal, joined the board after the funding round. That’s a great sign for any startup, and especially for one in payments.
The new hires:
- Elena Krasnoperova as VP, Analytics and Fraud Management – Previously from eBay and PayPal
- ·
- Stephane Kasriel as VP, Sales and Business Development – Previously from PayPal
- ·
- Sandy Taylor as VP, Finance – Previously from Microsoft
- ·
- Tim Armandpour as VP, Engineering – Previously from SendMe
