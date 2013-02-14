Mobile Accounts For More Than One-Fifth Of E-commerce Traffic

Mobile’s share of traffic to e-commerce sites more than doubled over the past year. According to the latest Monetate E-commerce Quarterly report, smartphone and tablets combined for a 21 per cent share of e-commerce traffic in the fourth quarter, up from 8 per cent a year prior.



Smartphones accounted for 11 per cent of traffic, a notch above tablets at 10 per cent, even though tablets are generally thought to be more potent commerce devices. However, keep in mind that there are more than 1 billion smartphones in use. Only some 200 million tablets have been sold since the release of the iPad in 2010, so far fewer tablets are driving traffic nearly equal to smartphones’ volume.

Mobile’s share of traffic will only continue to rise along with tablet and smartphone sales. Retailers— both of the online and bricks-and-mortar variety— need to focus on creating effective mobile shopping experiences. However, as we’ve discussed before, they should be aware that consumers shop a certain way on tablets, and a different way on smartphones.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

Photo: Monetate

Interestingly, Apple’s iOS platform accounted for 75 per cent of mobile traffic in the fourth quarter, even though Android dominates in terms of overall mobile platform market share.

The exact reason for this discrepancy is unclear, but it seems fair to say that iOS users tend to be disproportionately active shoppers relative to their Android counterparts.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

Photo: Monetate

