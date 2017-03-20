Mobile numbers of ministers, MPs and ex-PMs were accidentally published online

A storm gathers over Parliament House (Photo by Andrew Sheargold / Getty Images / File)

The mobile numbers of serving ministers, MPs, and former prime ministers were accidentally published on the Parliament House website today in the latest embarrassing incident for Australian digital officialdom.

The stuff-up came with the publication of a regular report of parliamentary phone bills by the Department of Parliamentary Services. Adam Gartrell reported at Fairfax:

While in previous years the numbers were taken out of the PDF documents altogether, this time it appears the font was merely turned white – meaning they could still be accessed using copy and paste. The only numbers absent were those of the very top cabinet ministers including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison, Attorney-General George Brandis and a handful of others. But Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his staffers were among those compromised, as well as cabinet ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Christopher Pyne, Mitch Fifield and Christian Porter. Former prime ministers including Julia Gillard, John Howard and Paul Keating have also had their numbers released.

Labor spokesman Ed Husic told AAP: “It’s a sad reflection of the times that you now expect anything digital at the federal level to fail.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.