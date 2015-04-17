Mobile now makes up more than 60% of Australia's internet traffic

Desktop is dying and mobile is killing it.
Mobile devices now make up more than 60% of all internet traffic in Australia, according to Nielsen’s Online Landscape Review.
What’s more, mobile traffic is up 65% in just one year.
Mobile and tablet traffic in Australia account for 62% of total average daily views in Australia.
This chart shows the incredible growth of portable device traffic in Australia.
