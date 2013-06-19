Mobile Now Accounts For More Than 10 per cent Of Online Video

Mobile continues to eat up an ever greater share of online video viewing.



According to Ooyala’s latest Global Video Index report, smartphones and tablets combined for a 10% share of time spent watching online video in March, doubling from 5% a year ago.

Tablets accounted for the greater share of online video viewing, at 6% of online video hours. This statistic is impressive considering that the installed base of smartphones substantially outnumbers that of tablets. Nearly as many smartphones were sold in the first quarter of this year, as tablets have been sold since the introduction of the iPad in 2010.

Long-form video continues to account for a substantial proportion of mobile video viewing. The percentage of time spent watching videos longer than 10 minutes was 53% and 52% on smartphones and tablets, respectively.

Publishers are eager to see mobile video take off, as it is one of the few bright spots in mobile monetization.

