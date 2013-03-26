Mobile Accounts For 15 per cent Of Internet Page Views In The U.S.

Smartphones and tablets combined for 15 per cent of page views in the U.S. at the end of last year, according to comScore. That’s up from 7 per cent a year prior.



Globally, mobile accounted for 14 per cent of Internet page views in February, according to StatCounter, up from 9 per cent a year ago.

comScore’s data does not account for apps and so should not be taken as a complete view of mobile online activity. Rather, it gives an indication of the relative weight of the mobile Web across markets.

Interestingly, the U.S. lags behind Europe in terms of mobile’s page view share. comScore found that mobile accounted for 20 per cent of page views in Europe.

In some countries, the mobile share was even larger. In the U.K. for example, mobile’s share was an astounding 31 per cent; in Russia it was 28 per cent.

In Brazil, which has relatively low smartphone penetration, mobile accounted for 5 per cent of traffic. That’s not too far below markets like France and Spain, which have much higher penetration rates. The likely explanation is a higher prevalence of mobile-only Internet users in Brazil.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

