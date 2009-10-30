Wannabe PayPal-Killer Zong Adds Credit Card Support

Mobile payments company Zong today announced the launch of Zong+, which integrates support for traditional credit card payments with their service.



Until now, the ability to pay without a credit card has been the central function of Zong. The company claims that charges to mobile carriers allow them to convert sales at 10 times the rate of traditional payment methods.

For instance, IMVU, a virtual world with over 40 million users, was able to increase revenue by 50% within two months of switching to Zong from its own proprietary payment system. It took them only a matter of days to make the switch.

Step 1: Choose Product Step 2: Enter Mobile Number Step 3: Enter PIN Code (Sent Via Text Message) Step 4: Process Transaction Step 5: Confirmation & Upsell To ZONG+

