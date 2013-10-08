UPDATE: Vancouver Police Say Meth Lab Did Not Cause Van That Crashed To Ignite

The Vancouver Police Department has Tweeted that gasoline, not a meth lab, caused a van to ignite after it crashed into a wall this afternoon.

They also apologized to Breaking Bad fans.

#VPD confirms gasoline, not meth lab, caused fire and explosions in collision at W53/Oak St. Investigation ongoing. Updates in a.m.

— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 8, 2013

And apologies to all you #BreakingBad fans…#Heisenberg has left the building

— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 8, 2013

EARLIER: The Toronto Globe and Mail reports a van carrying chemicals and equipment consistent with a meth lab crashed into a wall and burst into flames in Vancouver.

Police said they could not absolutely confirm that meth was being produced in the van, but had the area evacuated anyway and brought in a hazmat team.

It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries.

Twitter user Joel Poulin posted has posted a photo:

