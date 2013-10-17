The Massive Growth In Mobile Media Consumption Explains Why The Mobile Industry Is Refocusing On Content

Mobile-centric social networks, mobile video companies, and location based services are well positioned to feel the biggest benefits from the massive shift in consumer media consumption and usage patterns, even as smartphone sales slow down. But how can companies truly capitalise on this consumer revolution and adapt to their mobile-centric customers?

A recent report from BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s subscription research service explores these trends and identifies the businesses that stand to gain most from them.

We discuss how tech companies, social networks, and app developers are shifting business models to accommodate their growing mobile-centric user bases. This report is an update to our popular January 2013 report on mobile usage, which discussed the rise of gaming, mobile-social synergies, the mobile takeover of existing popular usage categories, and portal erosion.

Here are some highlights from the report on mobile media consumption:

The full report provides in-depth analysis and detailed data on these trends, including a dozen charts with underlying data sets that subscribers can download and use in spreadsheet format.

