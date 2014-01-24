The Mobile Revolution Is The Biggest Tech Shift In Years, And Companies Are In A Race To Keep Up

Tony Danova
DailySmartphoneAppConsumptionBII

We know that mobile is becoming the place for media consumption. It is where people are doing their social networking, video viewing, reading, and of course, location-based searching. But how can companies truly capitalise on this consumer revolution and adapt to their mobile-centric customers?

A recent report from BI Intelligence, discusses how tech companies, social networks, and app developers are shifting business models to accommodate their growing mobile-centric user bases.

Here are some highlights from the report on mobile media consumption:

USConsumptionShareBII


