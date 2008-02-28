Mobile Marketer Moves Local HQ

Access 360 Media, a mobile and in-store marketing company, is moving its New York headquarters from the Madison Square Park area to a new 4,000-square-foot headquarters in SoHo. The 5-year-old startup, which also has an office in Los Angeles, launches text-message campaigns for retailers and makes in-store videos. Access 360 says it has “more than 20” employees; it says it reaches more 100 million shoppers on behalf of clients like AT&T, Motorola, Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures.



