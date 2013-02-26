Suddenly, Everyone Is Using Smartphones To Find Jobs

Proven cofounder Pablo Fuentes

Photo: Proven

2013 is shaping up to be the year job searches go mobileA tiny Greylock- and Andreessen-backed startup called Proven saw its smartphone app grow really fast last month. Of the 45,000 or so times it’s been downloaded, about 40 per cent of them, some 18,000, happened in January, according to app tracker site XYO.net.



Proven lets people apply for jobs posted to Craigslist.com and Indeed.com from smartphones. Last month, it helped people research more one million jobs, its founders said.

That made us look at how other mobile job search apps are doing. We found:

JobMo, 20,000 downloads in January, 130,000 total so far.

JobAware, 23,000 downloads, 172,000 so far

Ultimate Job Search, 14,000 downloads last month, 83,000 so far.

Meanwhile, CareerBuilder’s app, Jobs app has been downloaded 2 million downloads and Indeed.com’s has hit 1.5 million. Clearly mobile job search has arrived.

