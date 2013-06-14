Mobile Is Still A Blip Compared To TV

Mobile has a long way to go until it challenges TV for U.S. consumers’ attention.



According to Nielsen, the average American spends 158 hours a month watching live television (meaning traditional television programming at the time it’s aired), versus 5 hours watching video on a mobile phone. They spend another 8 hours every month watching video over PCs and tablets.

(Overall, Nielsen found that U.S. smartphone owners spend approximately 30 hours a month using their apps and the mobile Web.)

For all the talk of the “end of TV as we know it,” there’s not much evidence that U.S. consumers are eager to take their eyes elsewhere, although younger consumers do watch less traditional TV than older ones.

What’s clear is that media consumption is not compartmentalized by device or medium. It ranges across screens and formats. This gives rise to interesting opportunities, as we discuss in our recent reports on social TV and the second screen.

