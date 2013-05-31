Mobile Is Changing the Identity Of Major Tech Companies

Mobile is fundamentally altering the business of tech industry stalwarts.



Last year marked the first time that Facebook, Pandora, and Twitter each tipped past the 50% threshold for mobile usage. Pandora first did it in 2010, and Twitter followed up in 2011. All of their mobile usage was in the single digits in 2008.

Other tech companies that predate the smartphone revolution, like Groupon or Zynga, likewise see the majority of their traffic now flowing from mobile devices.

Mobile can no longer be seen as a sideshow for these businesses, it is their business, even if it may not pay as well in some cases. Mobile will only continue to increase its share of traffic, and companies cannot afford to dawdle on their mobile strategy.

Speaking at AllThingsD’s D11 conference, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo captured the right attitude, “We’re not just mobile-first. We’re all in on mobile. We were created for mobile.”

