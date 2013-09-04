MOBILE INSIGHTS: The Nokia Deal Offers Microsoft An Entrance Into Mobile In Emerging Markets

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Nokia Has Enormous Potential In Emerging Markets (BI Intelligence)

While Microsoft’s $US7 billion acquisition of Nokia has some people scoffing, there could be some hidden value in emerging markets. In a BI Intelligence analysis released yesterday, we covered how Nokia experienced 85% year-over-year global growth in its Lumia line of smartphones in the second quarter of 2013. This, despite low sales volume in the United States.

The Nokia-Microsoft Deal Has A Very Low Chance Of Success (Business Insider)

Give Me A Break: Android Launches Android 4.4, Surpasses 1 Billion Activations (Android)

Following in its tradition of naming versions of its operating system after tasty desserts, Google has released the name of upcoming Android 4.4 as Kit Kat. While there was no official mention of when Kit Kat will go live, Google had other big news. Android devices have reached over 1 billion activations according to a Google+ post by Senior Vice President and Android overseer, Sundar Pichai. Read >

Amazon Announces New Kindle Paperwhite (Amazon)

Nymi Gives A Window Into What Wearables Could Become (Nymi)

Nine Ways A New Billion Dollar Mobile Company Might Be Created (Bubba Murarka via @andrewchen)

There are plenty of ways that the next billion-dollar mobile startup might be created. Here are some of venture capital executive Bubba Murarka’s ideas:

Tablet-first start-ups A hassle-free platform for mobile payment transactions More apps to help consumers create content on mobile (in the manner of what Vine did for video) Easy and intuitive systems on smartphones and tablets for mobile multi-tasking, analogous to the way PCs allow us to open and use multiple windows and apps at the same time True mobile-native ad units Subscription businesses on mobile beyond Pandora and Evernote

