MOBILE INSIGHTS: The New Nexus 7 Fails To Shake Up The US Tablet Market

The New Nexus 7 Fails To Shake Up The U.S. Tablet Market (Chitika)

Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet debuted in the U.S. in late July, but according to new data from Chitika, its usage rates have remained relatively flat. Amazon’s Kindle Fire saw its usage rates increase slightly, thanks to discounts offered by Amazon. It’s clear that Kindle Fire remains the dominant Android tablet in the U.S. market, and the Nexus 7’s market potential may not be fully realised for a few more months. But the main takeaway is that even the debut of new tablets fail to shake up the U.S. market significantly. Read >

Pandora Steps Up To iTunes Radio With New Logo, App, And Branding (GigaOm)

With iOS 7 comes the launch of iTunes Radio, but Pandora will take on the debut of Apple’s own radio streaming service right away. Pandora updated its iPhone app to match the iOS 7 aesthetic and launched a brand new iPad app with several new features. The threat of iTunes radio is looming, but Pandora hopes it can hold on to its growing user base. Read >

BlackBerry Messenger App Coming To iOS And Android This Month (Engadget)

In a sign of the company’s internal hardware struggles, BlackBerry is looking to gain some outside traction with its popular proprietary mobile messaging app, BlackBerry Messenger, by opening up the app to iOS and Android users. Perhaps the greatest chance BlackBerry has at success with BBM on iOS and Android would likely hinge on the brand’s legacy. Already, iOS and Android users love other, successful messaging apps like WhatsApp. Read >

BlackBerry Prepared To Lay Off 40% Of Its Staff (Wall Street Journal)

In more evidence of the handset maker’s struggles, BlackBerry will likely lay of 40% of its current staff by the end of the year. The cuts will be felt across all divisions of the company. Read >

Europe’s App Economy Could Grow To A €15 Million Market By 2015 (Vision Mobile)

Vision Mobile took a look at the European app economy, and found that the 28 countries that make up the European Union account for 22% of the global app economy. Based on a smartphone uptake forecast, they also think that it can grow to a €15 million market by 2015, despite faster growth in more up-and-coming regions like Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Read >





