MOBILE INSIGHTS: Responsive Design Will Help 90% Of Marketers Deploy Cross-Screen Ad Campaigns In The Next Year

Marketers Are Confident In Cross-Screen Campaigns Thanks To Responsive Design (Undertone)

Cross-screen advertising is nothing new, what with the proliferation of mobile devices and consumer media consumption patterns now incorporating a second screen.

Yet, some marketers feel that there hurdles to an effective cross-screen marketing campaign exist:

Audience tracking

Common metrics

Creative production

Targeting

However, data from Undertone shows that implementing responsive design into the campaign will help eliminate these hurdles, allowing for one ad to function across multiple screens as well as unified tracking across multiple screens. Other benefits include:

Providing a more personalised experience for the consumer

Making the campaign more relevant to the brand

Increasing buying efficiency

Increasing speed to market

Over 90% of advertisers plan to launch a cross-screen campaign in the next year, and 80% of those marketers are interested in incorporating responsive design into their campaigns. Read >

In other news…

Instagram made a subtle, but important, step toward luring advertisers. It eliminated the option for consumers to disable autoplay for in-feed videos. (The Next Web)

Netflix is looking to partner with cable networks to show Netflix content through cable set-top boxes. (Wall Street Journal)

Fortune Magazine has a piece on Facebook COO Sharyl Sandberg. (Fortune)

Amazon is looking to pay YouTube networks to distribute their short form videos through Amazon’s Instant Video service. Amazon is looking to bolster its short-form video offerings, to better compete with YouTube. (AdAge)

Chrome for iOS doubled its share of web traffic to cross the 3.0% threshold for the first time. (Chitika)

Leaked photos of the upcoming Google Nexus 5 smartphone show that the Android 4.4 Kit Kat operating system will come equipped with mobile payments technology. (Techno Buffalo)

Google will start displaying Google+ user activity (i.e. comments, +1’s, and recommendations) in search advertising results. (TechCrunch)

The Guardian spoke to CEO of Instagram Kevin Systrom. (The Guardian)





