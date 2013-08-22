MOBILE INSIGHTS: Nook Revenue Falls 20%, But Barnes & Noble Wants To Keep Making Tablets

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Barnes & Noble Will Keep Making Tablets (GigaOm)

In a reversal of strategy, Barnes & Noble indicated in their Q2 earnings call that they will actually continue to make Nook tablets, and it may even begin offering low-cost versions. This comes on the heels of a 20% revenue decline for Nook during Q2. Barnes & Noble claims that in order to make significant progress in the content business, it must continue pumping out integrated devices. Read >

Facebook Levels Playing Field For Android, iOS Developers (Mashable)

Facebook launched an update to its Android software developer kit (SDK) that adds features to the app that will put it on par with the Facebook for iOS version. This eliminates all differentiation between apps on the two platforms — there is nothing an Android user can’t do on the Facebook app that an iOS user can. Read >

Vine Fends Off Instagram Video — It’s User Base Keeps Growing (All Things Digital)

Twitter’s video-sharing app, Vine, has grown to over 40 million registered users. That’s up from 27 million just two and a half months ago. In that span, Instagram also launched its own video-sharing feature, which created much concern about the future of Vine. Read >

Big Data = Big Trouble: How To Avoid 5 Data Analysis Pitfalls (Search Engine Watch)

Search Engine Watch lays out simple guidelines to making sense of big data once its collected:

Confirmation Bias — Never approach a big data set with a specific conclusion in mind. Irrelevancy and Distraction — Frame your data analysis boundaries in order to weed out any irrelevant data. Causation vs. Correlation — Do not instantly believe the cause of a data trend also amounts to data correlation. Causation does not always equal correlation. Statistical Significance — Make sure you always have an appropriate sample size. Action vs. Intent — Make sure to analyse all intentions after surveying the actions recorded in a data set.

Instagram Goes After Copy-Cat App Names (The Verge)

Instagram provides developers access to their APIs so that they can create variants of the photo-sharing app. However, Instagram has decided to let developers know that any use of “Insta” or “Gram” has now been put in the “Don’t” section of its Terms Of Use guidelines. Read >

TiVo Launches New DVR Set With Out-Of-Home Streaming Feature (TechCrunch)

TiVo announced its new “Roamio” line of home DVRs, which will feature out-of-home streaming capability. Users will now be able to stream live and pre-recorded content to their smartphones or tablets with the TiVo app. Read >

Google YouTube App Update Comes To Both Android And iOS (TechCrunch)

Google’s updated YouTube app debuted yesterday for Android unexpectedly, and today Google launched the update for iOS. It will allow users to multi-task in the app while watching videos, and also features Chromecast integration. Read >

