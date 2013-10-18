MOBILE INSIGHTS: LinkedIn Looks To Bolster Its Mobile Presence With Two New Products

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

LinkedIn Launches Mobile Work With Us And Recruiter Mobile (The Next Web)

Professional social network LinkedIn just launched two new mobile products.

The first, Mobile Work With Us, is a mobile extension of its successful desktop tool of the same name. Work With Us lets users look up a connection and discover job openings at that user’s company. Mobile Work With Us will place job opportunity banners at the top of user profiles within the LinkedIn app.

A brand new product, Recruiter Mobile, will be offered on the iOS App Store as a free download. It will allow LinkedIn’s large recruiter network to respond to prospective candidates via phone, email, text, or LinkedIn InMail as well as search and track candidates.

Above all else, this is LinkedIn’s biggest push toward bolstering its somewhat lackluster mobile audience numbers. Prior to these two new products, LinkedIn had updated its mobile apps to allow users to apply for jobs from a smartphone or tablet, which may have increased mobile engagement some. But, with these two new products, LinkedIn will hope to mimic mobile user growth recently enjoyed by social networks like Facebook and Pinterest. Read >

In other news…

eBay released its third quarter earnings. Revenue is up 14% year-over-year but came in slightly below analyst expectations. (All Things Digital)

Adidas, following the lead of Nike, will release a smartwatch that is targeted specifically for runners and athletic trainers. It will be available on November 1st for a retail price of $US399. (GigaOm)

Apple’s mobile Safari Internet browser accounted for 54% of mobile web usage during the second quarter of 2013, according to a new report from Akamai. (Akamai)

Kara Swisher at All Things Digital tackles the latest earnings data from Yahoo. (All Things Digital)

Lenovo will manufacture the first Windows 8.1 8-inch tablet. (Engadget)

Isis, the carrier-backed mobile payments platform, will offer consumers free Jamba Juice smoothies if they use Isis to pay at participating Jamba Juice locations. Isis has yet to launch nationwide, and this marketing tactic may be a quick way to onboard new users. (TechCrunch)

Google VC Rich Miner thinks the next wave of mobile innovation will be rooted in applying consumer mobile market advancements to the corporate market. (GigaOm)

Here are all the potential ways Apple can bridge the functionality gap between tablets and laptops. (Quartz)

