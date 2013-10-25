MOBILE INSIGHTS: LinkedIn Is Approaching Its 'Mobile Moment' With Big Plans For Your Smartphone Email

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

LinkedIn Is Making A Shift To Mobile (LinkedIn)

LinkedIn held an event to announce a number of revamped mobile apps as well as an entirely new product, Intro.

In a post on the social network’s own blog, SVP of Products And User Experience Deep Nishar announced that 38% of LinkedIn’s unique visitors come from mobile, and that in some markets, that number has even surpassed 50%. At their event in San Francisco, CEO Jeff Weiner expects the global mobile number will hit 50% within the next year.

On top of this, Nishar also proclaimed that active users on mobile show 2.5 times more activity and engagement than the site’s desktop only users.

To capitalise on that trend, LinkedIn is launching LinkedIn Intro, which will integrate LinkedIn profile info directly into the Apple Mail app for iOS. Intro will only be available on iOS for now, but it’s a smart start for LinkedIn, as usage rates are significantly higher on Apple’s platform. Plus, Nishar claims users already spend 28% of their day managing their email inboxes. Read >

In other news…

All Things Digital has a second look at the LinkedIn announcements, chronicling the company’s transformation from rigid professional website to mobile-social powerhouse. (All Things Digital)

Google is experimenting with massive banner ads at the top of search results on a desktop. The banner ads will pop up after a brand-related search. (The Verge)

Samsung is expanding the device compatibility of its Galaxy Gear smart watch to its Galaxy S4, S3, and Note II via an update. Previously, the Galaxy Gear was only compatible with Samsung’s new Galaxy Note III device. (Engadget)

Starbucks is embracing the Internet of Things. It plans to double the number of connected coffee makers in its stores over the next year. (Bloomberg)

Slingbox, the live TV companion to cable boxes, will now let users stream live TV through their Apple TV boxes. (The Verge)

T-Mobile will offer 200MB of free data per month to tablet users in the U.S. It is also opening up a tablet trade-in program. (All Things Digital)

