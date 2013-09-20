MOBILE INSIGHTS: IOS 7 Adoption Is Already Faster Than IOS 6 Uptake

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

iOS 7 24-Hour Adoption Bests iOS 6 24-Hour Uptake (Chitika)

In just 24 hours, iOS 7 appears on over 18% of iPhones in North America, according to data from Chitika. That bests the 24-hour adoption rate of iOS 6, which was just over 14%. TechCrunch is also reporting that some mobile publishing firms have put iOS 7 adoption as high as 35% for the first day. Earlier, we predicted iOS 7 adoption would indeed be faster, and discussed why this may be a pain for developers. Also, at this rate, iOS 7 adoption would quickly surpass the uptake of Android’s newest platform, Jelly Bean, which sits at 45% in over a year of existence. It’s clear Apple continues to hold a superior solution to platform fragmentation that Android can’t quite grasp. Read >

Location-Based Advertising Is Fueling Retail Sales (Verve)

In a new report from Verve, The State Of The Retail Market, data shows that retail stores are using location-based targeting the most out of any other top categories to drive more foot traffic into shops. Most of this targeting is used by big box retailers, department stores, and consumer electronics stores. Read >

White House Asks Federal Communications Commission (FCC) To Support Phone Unlocking (ReadWrite)

The White House has already shown its support for the legalization of smartphone unlocking, but it is asking the FCC to follow suit. Earlier in the year, the Librarian of Congress declined to renew an exemption that would legalise phone unlocking. A ruling in favour from the FCC would override the Librarian’s previous decision. Read >

Microsoft Will Now Accept Android And BlackBerry Trade-Ins (Mashable)

Last week, Microsoft began offering $US200 store credit for used iPads. This week, the company is looking to lure potential new Windows Phone users by offering credit for existing Android and BlackBerry devices. Read >

Google Makes Microsoft Office Editing Application Free On iOS (The Next Web)

Quickoffice, Google’s Microsoft Office editing app, is now free for iOS and Android users. Google is likely targeting enterprise mobile users, especially on the heels of Apple’s announcement that its suite of iOS business apps will now come stock on all new iPhone and iPad devices. Read >

Google Wallet Now Available On iOS (Engadget)

Google’s payments app, popular on Android, is now available on iPhones and iPads. One notable missing feature is tap-to-pay, since iOS devices do not support NFC technology. Read >

Cox Shuts Down Internet TV Trial In Southern California (GigaOm)

Cox is shutting down Flarewatch, which gave certain subscribers in the Southern California area access to an Internet-based TV service. It was the first experiment of its kind among one of the major TV providers, and may pave the way for Internet-based TV service in the future. Read >

