MOBILE INSIGHTS: Facebook Mobile Ads Are 1,790% More Profitable On IOS Than On Android

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Facebook Advertisers Earn 1,790% More Profit On iOS Compared To Android (VentureBeat)

Nanigans, one of the largest buyers of Facebook ads, surveyed over 200 billion ads and found that return on investment for Facebook mobile ads is a shocking 1,790% higher on iPhone than on Android.

On top of that, revenue per click was 6.1 times higher on iOS than on Android for the first three quarters of 2013.

Unfortunately, the study even found that Android offers a negative return on investment. This comes despite the fact that for ad buyers, Facebook mobile ads cost roughly the same on iOS and Android.

It’s another clear sign of Android lagging behind iOS in terms of usage. Because iOS users are on their phones more often, and on Facebook mobile web or app more often as a result, it makes them entirely more valuable to advertisers. Read >

In other news…

Google third quarter earnings were released. Revenue is up 12% overall, but cost-per-click (CPC) continues to decline. It’s down 8% year-over-year. (Business Insider)

AOL has overtaken Google in comScore’s latest Video Ad rankings as the top video ad property. AOL pulled in 3.7 billion ad impressions during September. (comScore)

iPhone took a majority share of the smartphone sales mix at Verizon in the third quarter. It seems iPhone may be driving most of the recent U.S. smartphone growth. (9 To 5 Mac)

Lenovo, the Chinese handset maker that has enjoyed solid growth throughout 2013, is considering purchasing BlackBerry. (Wall Street Journal)

Microsoft released the update to its operating system, Windows 8.1, which was built with emphasis on mobile devices. The Verge has an early review. (Windows)

Former head of distribution at Fox, Mike Hopkins, is set to become the new CEO of Hulu. (Engadget)

Twitter may soon launch a standalone mobile messaging app. (All Things Digital)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.