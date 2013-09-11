MOBILE INSIGHTS: Apple Will Surpass 700 Million IOS Device Shipments Next Month

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Lots of Apple announcements yesterday. While debuting the new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C handsets, Apple CEO Tim Cook also let out an interesting fact — Apple will ship its 700 millionth iOS device within the next month. Horace Dediu of Asymco points out , that equates to about 57 million shipments between the end of June and October. To compare apples to apples, Android crossed the 1 billion device threshold earlier this month. Read >

Apple Discontinues iPhone 5, Makes 4S Free (The Verge)

With a new device launch, Apple typically discounts the most recent version of the device available on the market. Instead, this time, Apple will discontinue the iPhone 5 entirely and will reduce the iPhone 4S price from $US99 on a 2-year contract to free on a 2-year contract. It may be a clever attempt to lure potential buyers to the 5C. Read >

Apple’s Reputation For Innovation Is Now Its Greatest Liability (Wired)

Wired looks at the innovation history of Apple and how its greatest strength has now become a liability. Consumer expectations are extremely high, as many hope for highly innovative devices or breakthroughs every year. With smartphone innovation at the top slowing, Apple may be falling out of favour with its expectation-heavy audience. Read >

The iPhone 5S Will Be Twice As Fast As The Old 5; 40X Faster Than The Original iPhone (Business Insider)

Jay Yarow of SAI highlights an interesting chart from the Apple media event showing the incremental gains in processing speeds throughout Apple’s device history. The new iPhone 5S will be the first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Read >

BlackBerry Will Cut Half Of Its U.S. Sales Force (CNet)

The beleaguered device manufacturer will be forced to make more cuts in the short term, ahead of the already 5,000 planned for the company’s fiscal year. Read >

Walmart Launches Smartphone Trade-In Program (ABC)

On the heels of new iPhone announcements, Walmart will look to capitalise on the burgeoning second-hand device market. The giant retailer will supposedly hand customers up to $US300 in store credit for a used iPhone 5. One stipulation — potential traders looking to buy a new phone from Walmart must sign up for a new two-year contract with their existing carrier or purchase Walmart prepaid wireless plans. Read >

An Oral History Of Apple Design (Fast Company)

Fast Company features a six-part overview of Apple’s design history. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.