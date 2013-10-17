MOBILE INSIGHTS: Amazon And HTC To Enter Mutually Beneficial Smartphone Partnership

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Amazon Will Partner With HTC For Its Future Smartphone (The Verge)

The Financial Times is reporting that rumours and speculation about an Amazon smartphone are indeed true, and that Amazon will enlist struggling handset maker HTC to manufacture the device.

For now, Amazon is keeping quiet on any potential launch date, but The Financial Times also says that one of the three smartphone models currently in development is almost near completion.

At first glance, this seems like a mutually beneficial partnership. HTC, who reported its first-ever quarterly loss last quarter, could get a significant branding boost by collaborating with a well-respected, longstanding technology player like Amazon.

On the other side of the deal, HTC provides Amazon a doorway into the smartphone market with an established handset maker that, despite poor sales, is still able to manufacture quality hardware. Read >

In other news…

Twitter will file on the New York Stock Exchange under the TWTR symbol. In an update to its S-1 filing, the company revealed that in Q3, 70% of its ad revenue came from mobile. (TechCrunch)

Yahoo revealed its lackluster Q3 earnings, which showed that total revenue declined for the second consecutive quarter. (All Things Digital)

Apple hired the former CEO of Burberry, Angela Ahrendts, to become Senior Vice President of Retail and a member of its executive team. (Apple).

Nike announced a new version of its popular FuelBand smart wristband. (The Verge)

Facebook announced a new set of tools which will allow marketers to track users who had previously visited their website or app. (The Next Web)

Public school districts are having trouble with glitches on government-funded tablets. Previously, LA Unified School District officials claimed students hacked the tablet security system. (Wall Street Journal)

Android 4.4 KitKat will allow users to make a third-party messaging app their phone’s default text messaging service. (The Verge)

Social networking app Path laid off about 20% of its staff today. (Valley Wag)

Premise Data Corp., a Google-backed startup, wants to use big data to make economic indicators, such as consumer price index, more accessible and transparent. (SFGate)

