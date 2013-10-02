MOBILE INSIGHTS: 75 Billion Devices Will Be Connected To The Internet Of Things By 2020

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

ReadWrite discusses the current state of the Internet Of Things and just how big the market can get in the near future.

Cisco thinks about 50 billion devices will be connected by 2020, after coming out with an earlier analysis in January that claimed 8.7 billion connected devices in 2012.

A separate analysis from Morgan Stanley feels that number can actually be as high as 75 billion, and also claims that there are 200 unique consumer devices or equipment that could be connected to the Internet that have not yet done so.

There’s no reason to doubt that devices connected to the Internet Of Things will soon be flooding the mass market. We’ll see compact, connected sensors and actuators make their way onto everyday consumer electronics, household appliances, and on general infrastructure.

Networks and semiconductor manufacturers no doubt will benefit from this movement, but big data vendors should also be cheering. With any and all things connected to the Internet, that opens up more real-time data inventory to sell. Read >

In other news…

Leaf, a mobile payments point-of-sale technology provider, has received a $US20 million investment from Heartland, a payments processing company whose clients include many small businesses. (All Things Digital)

Facebook will offer mobile ad clients a new way to drive user engagement through the successful mobile app install ad platform with targeted ads, which will present users with app-linked buttons like “Use App,” “Book Now,” or “Shop Now.” (TechCrunch)

Logitech will take advantage of Apple iOS 7 and its new ability to support gamepads for Apple devices. (GigaOm)

Forbes looks at the downside to hiring Alan Mulally, current CEO of automaker Ford, as the next CEO of the embattled Microsoft. (Forbes)

The World Wide Web Consortium provided a detailed document that summarizes all of its newly updated its standards for mobile web applications. (W3C)

Panos Panay, head of Surface tablets at Microsoft, claims his team is working with new screen sizes and aspect ratios for future Surface tablets. (GeekWire)

Yahoo will bolster their popular Sports mobile product with the acquisition of Hitpost, a app development firm that specialises in social sports apps. (TechCrunch)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.