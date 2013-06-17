MOBILE INSIGHTS: U.S. Dominates Cannes Global Mobile Advertising Awards Shortlist

United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany Big On Mobile Lions Shortlist (Cannes Lions)

The Cannes Lions awards for the international advertising industry kicked off yesterday in Cannes, France. The shortlist for the different “Mobile Lions” categories reveals a few trends, with the United States, Japan, Brazil and a handful of European countries (Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Germany) dominating. The awards ceremony for mobile is June 18. The three ads in the “Best Content Created For Mobile,” are all from the United States, which has a leading 18 entrants on the shortlist. Read >



Apple Details Information-Sharing With Government (Business Insider)

Like many other tech companies, Apple says it does not provide direct access to its servers. Also, it released some categorical denials of storing certain types of customer data and records. Here is part of Apple’s statement:

” … conversations which take place over iMessage and FaceTime are protected by end-to-end encryption so no one but the sender and receiver can see or read them. Apple cannot decrypt that data. Similarly, we do not store data related to customers’ location, Map searches or Siri requests in any identifiable form.”

The rest of the statement is available online. Read >

Hands-On With Microsoft Office For iPhone (Mashable)

The app is free to download but only works for those who have subscribed to Microsoft’s cloud version of its Office suite, Office 365. Read >

Facebook Is Holding a Mysterious Product Release This Week (ABC)

Don’t get too excited: speculation across the Internet indicates that it may be a RSS reader. Read >

iOS 7 Beta Adoption Tops Previous Highs (Chitika)

Although it is not even released to the general public yet, Chitika finds that iOS 7 broke the iOS 6 beta adoption record. iOS 7 already clocks in at 0.22% of all North American Web traffic. Read >

The Chinese Mobile Ecosystem In One Infographic (Fortumo)

A few numbers are particularly eye-popping. Since Google Play is not widely available in China, there are 200 other Android app stores in China. Furthermore, credit card penetration badly lags mobile penetration, indicating that there is fertile ground for mobile payments solutions in China.

