MOBILE INSIDER: Internet Advertising Boom -- Apple Earnings Roundup --  Angry Birds And The NSA

: A new look at the state of the global advertising market from Nielsen shows that compared to every other ad format, Internet advertising achieved the fastest growth in the third quarter of 2013 at around 32%. Out of the six other advertising categories surveyed, TV and outdoor were the only two to also grow along with Internet advertising, but not at nearly as quick of a pace. Radio, newspaper, magazine, and cinema advertising all declined. Mobile has been a big influence in Internet advertising’s growth. Nielsen specifically cites increased ad spend on multiscreen campaigns, which affords advertisers the opportunity to grab ad space across the Web and mobile in one campaign.

But mobile might also be a big reason why Internet advertising prices are still somewhat depressed. By and large, mobile ad rates still remain lower than where advertisers would want them to be, making them hesitant to allocate more spend to mobile. For all of its growth, the Internet only accounted for 4.5% of global ad spend in the third quarter, according to Nielsen. TV ad spend, on the other hand, still holds a dominant 57.6% share. It’s important to note, though, Nielsen’s figures for Internet advertising spend do not include search, which likely subdued the data on the category. On mobile, search is the largest revenue category and is driving the most growth. (Nielsen)

APPLE CITES BUSINESS INSIDER INTELLIGENCE IN EARNINGS CALL: In his introductory remarks to the earnings conference call for Apple’s December quarter, CFO Peter Oppenheimer cited BI Intelligence as part of his break-down of Apple’s app store growth. Here’s the selection from the transcript: “A recent study by Business Insider Intelligence indicated that iOS has a five times advantage over Android when it comes to developer revenues per app download, a four times advantage in revenue from in-app purchases and a two times advantage in revenue from paid download plus in-app purchases.” Click here to read the study cited by Apple.

APPLE EARNINGS DASHBOARD: BI Intelligence has put out a comprehensive overview of the key stats from Apple’s holiday quarter earnings call in the form of charts. Contributor Dan Frommer has created a dashboard that includes big picture data like revenue and profit, stats from key areas like Greater China, retail revenue, a rundown of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iPod sales, and a product revenue breakdown. Check it out here.

TIM COOK: iPhone 5C demand, “turned out to be different than we thought.” One of the big surprises from Apple’s earnings call was underwhelming iPhone sales, which hit 51 million units but missed analyst expectations by about four or five million units. On its earnings call yesterday, CEO Tim Cook admitted that the 5C made up a smaller portion of iPhone sales than they had anticipated. This may be another way of saying sales of the 5C were lackluster and did not boost sales overall as much as they had anticipated. (Apple Insider)

APPLE IS POST-PC: A chart (on the right) from analyst Horace Dediu of Asymco pits the stagnant growth in Mac unit sales against the explosive growth in iPad unit sales to illustrate how Apple has become a “post-PC” company. Christopher Mims at Quartz also thinks that personal computing on the whole might now simply mean, “tablet and anything else with a 7″ or bigger screen, keyboard optional.” (Quartz)

APPLE MOBILE PAYMENTS: In the earnings call yesterday, Apple was asked to comment on its plans for mobile payments, and gave a positive, if cagey, response, saying that mobile payments presented “a big opportunity.” A new report from the Wall Street Journal claims Apple is already making headway in mobile payments. The framework for a robust Apple payments ecosystem is there given all of the active iOS devices globally, but Apple would be entering a fiercely competitive market against companies like PayPal and Square. (Wall Street Journal)

ANGRY BIRDS SPIES? Documents leaked by Edward Snowden to The Guardian show that the NSA and U.K. agency GCHQ have started looking to popular mobile games like Angry Birds for personal consumer information. The caveat here is that upon downloading and installing game apps, consumers give direct permission to the app to access data like their location, device-specific information, and social network linking. Consumers should pay attention to app permission requests when installing. (GigaOM)

